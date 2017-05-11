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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/counters : marble

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
The kitchen is a contemporary installation in a 100-year-old home. A custom, steel-and-glass cabinet is built into the wall for additional storage space, while tying in with the black steel framing above.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.