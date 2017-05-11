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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
The bespoke marble table extends from the island and is flanked by elegant Bodystuhl chairs from Gebrüder Thonet Vienna. Johnny B. Good pendant lights by Ingo Maurer hang from above.
The sleek marble island pops against the black cabinetry—all of which was custom designed for the space. The rear countertop is made from black Zimbabwe granite. The flooring is oak timber in a custom 320 mm width.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
The kitchen features a honed Ceasarstone rugged concrete island, concrete backsplash, antique white oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances and tobacco-stained oak base cabinetry.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
The kitchen is tight, but vertical cabinetry provides plenty of storage space.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Level 3 kitchen