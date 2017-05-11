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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos