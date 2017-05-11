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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Lasvit staff break for coffee in this dark-hued space with the stand-out vaulted ceiling.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Inside / Outside living