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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : concrete/lighting : accent

Kitchen Concrete Backsplashes Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets are made of reused Peroba Rosa wood.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Inside / Outside living