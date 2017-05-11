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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed

Exterior Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
When open, the rolling screen doors of the front facade create a generous, sheltered terrace or outdoor room that's shaded, ventilated, and protected from both sun and rain.
Solar photovoltaic panels on the cabin's shed-style roof produce hot water and electricity for the cabin, named Sol Shed in honor of its main energy source.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
A multi-layer curtain system provides privacy—with nets to keep mosquitos out—but according to Matt and Kelsey, leaving it open and falling asleep with the stars bright overhead is a dreamy experience.
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
Cozy!
A worm filter system to treat all black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.
A worm filter system treats all of the home’s black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Entering the property by car, one first encounters the blank wall of the home's storage shed, evoking the Texas sheds and barns Redington loves.
Double doors connect the outside to a main living space in this “garden cottage” ADU.
For an escape from bustling San Francisco, architect Craig Steely and his wife Cathy have created a modernist getaway on a lava field next to a black sand beach on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the ocean, the steel-framed home is one of several homes that Steely built on the recently active lava field.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
The couple’s contractor, Tim Schmidt, is an artist whose medium often involves steel fabrication. Tim custom-made the steel window frames and came up with the idea for the steel foundation.
Escape made a splash by launching a property in Tampa Bay filled with its trailers. But you don’t have to live there to own one.
A Joshua Tree-lined driveway leads to the remote home, nestled among historic boulders.
Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
While the clients were away, David Noordhoff lived at the house for three months with his wife and young child.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
After: "I think the design on the facade of our shophouse suits us. We tend to prefer simple and understated designs," says Kelvin on the shophouse's facade that is less elaborate than some others in the area.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
Adi and Chris chose an L-shaped, pre-permitted plan by Cast Architecture with extensive glass, and resisted two-story options to fit in better with their neighborhood.
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
At night, full-height glazing makes the cabin glows from within.
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Spyon Cop is located in the Cairngorms in Scotland, a large national park renowned for its natural beauty and access to outdoor activities like hillwalking, mountain biking and climbing. The house is located on a hilltop where the River Don bends, and overlooks beautiful views down two valleys. “Our clients wanted the house to feel like it belonged, so Spyon Cop is quite modest in its size and form, but also in its presence,” explains architect Kate Brown. “It sits gently on the land.”
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
Architect couple Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm took an unusual approach to designing their dream home. While living in a small apartment with three young children, they bought a site in Askim, a popular suburb close to Gothenburg, where they designed a pair of mirrored residences under a single gable roof.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
Perched just above the edge of the Narrows, the house is an ideal place to live surrounded by the wild beauty of Ketchikan.
The compound was built on one of the Frio Cañon homesites along the Frio River—a ranch that’s been divided up into lots and developed with utilities. So while it’s rural, it also avoids some of the typical headaches of a remote location.
Built with trees felled on-site, a 650-foot-long elevated pathway connects the cabin to the nearest road.
This wilderness sauna cabin in the west coast of Finland was built with 112-millimeter thick squrae logs, and has a 1,028-square-foot outdoor terrace.
"All the spaces have strong visual connections to the garden,
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