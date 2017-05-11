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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Shed Roofline Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
The alleyway facade reveals the contemporary addition with cedar-framed windows and a hardwood battened screen. The clerestory window glows at night behind the battens.
The Portola Valley Barn blends into its rustic setting.
An 8-kW solar array powers the majority of the home's annual energy use, while a five-ton geothermal system provides mechanical heating and cooling. A 30,000-gallon rainwater collection system feeds the home with 200 gallons of purified water daily.
"Working within the restrictive budget, design was not sacrificed; rather, it inspired the team to find a vocabulary that was simple yet refined," adds the firm. "The exterior of the home is defined by clean lines, a sculptural gable roof, and a contrasting material palette of corrugated-aluminum and warm, locally sourced cypress. "