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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/building type : shed

Exterior Shed Roofline Shed Design Photos and Ideas

Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
The freestanding garage also houses an art studio and meditation space.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The cedar cladding was inspired by the towering mature oaks on the property.
The studio is clad with cedar, glass, and a sloping, standing-seam metal roof.
Rainwater runoff is collected in a bucket.
A metal chimney allows heat escape from the sauna's wood stove.
For Melbourne Design Week 2020, Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain created Atmosphere: A Revival, a sauna installation along the picturesque Yarra River meant to revive bathing culture.
The warm amber color of the cedar makes the shed glow at night.
Uphill is a freestanding tool "shed" with a cozy office that serves as a quiet getaway when there are too many guests at home. The south wall of the building serves as wood storage.
Outfitted with a desk, storage, and wiring, the Site Shack is equipped for work.
Because the studio does not have air-conditioning, it relies on natural ventilation for passive cooling. Its north orientation harnesses good solar gains.
They have lived in their tiny house for more than a year now, and Robert says that the most challenging, but also the most educational and character-enriching aspect of the project was realizing that mistakes made during construction (like an imperfect mitered corner) will be forever remembered, and experienced first hand in the years to come.
Corrugated metal siding on the front of the house.
All of the timber was milled over the two days from trees that stood on the site of the future studio—no other timber was used.
The entrance to the bunkhouse.