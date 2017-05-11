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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/building type : prefab

Exterior Shed Roofline Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

This wilderness sauna cabin in the west coast of Finland was built with 112-millimeter thick squrae logs, and has a 1,028-square-foot outdoor terrace.
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
The Holiday Home's bright and airy sculptural design features a black exterior paired against a warm and welcoming natural wood interior.
Koto clad the exteriors and decking with IRO timber, a heat-engineered timber that’s UV stable, HVOC-free and mimics the appearance of Shou Sugi Ban.
There are currently one Miru cabin and three Ki cabins at Fritton Lake.
Prefabricated off-site, the modular Koto cabins can be installed in as little as two hours to a few days.
Koto combines design influences from Scandinavia and Japan to create minimalist and modern cabins that blend into the landscape.
Porto-based architecture firm SUMMARY used its affordable Gamos System to construct the 10,743-square-foot development in just eight months.
Michael Benjamin Lerner of the band Telekinesis collaborated with local prefab builder NODE to build a 392-square-foot DADU in Lerner’s Seattle backyard. The builder took care of design, permitting, site prep, and the foundation and framing. Michael tackled the finish work.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
All lightHouses come with custom OxBox (oxidized steel) and Barn (wood) siding, as well as a collection of unique exterior steel features.
The first Plant Prefab–built modular lightHouse ADU was completed earlier this spring in Sebastopol, California. This 423-square-foot lightHouse was completed for around $285,000. That figure breaks down to approximate costs of $210,000 for design, engineering and production; $60,000 for infrastructure and site work; and $15,000 for shipping and installation.
Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
“The apparent simplicity of prefabricated systems hides a lot of the preparation effort to make them work,” says Gonçalves.
Each unit has a private entrance on the west side of the building. Half of the units are long-term rentals, while the other half serve the short-term tourist market.
“Designed and licensed as a collective housing building, the project offers individual entrances and complete acoustic separation between the different units," says the firm.
Half of the ground floor is currently leased by a bakery, while the other half is left open as an events space.
With over 7,500 square feet of space, the flexible ground floor can be used as one large space or subdivided into differently sized rooms.
The living spaces are set back to create space for an outdoor balcony and a roof overhang that protects the interior from unwanted solar gain.
The concrete modules were prefabricated off-site and fitted with insulation, electrical sockets and switches, technical rails, and all mechanical connectors before they were transported to the site for final assembly.
“The shed roof has a very functionalist intention. As a prefab and modular system, Gomos is supposed to be produced in a place and shipped and installed in many different locations,” says Gonçalves. “So we wanted to ensure that it would work well even if it’s assembled in a place with severe rainfall or snow.”
All components were prefabricated in a factory and quickly assembled on-site. The system “performs at once as structure, insulation, and cladding elements,” says Gonçalves. The assembly process took eight months in total.
Rainwater runoff is collected in a bucket.
A metal chimney allows heat escape from the sauna's wood stove.
For Melbourne Design Week 2020, Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain created Atmosphere: A Revival, a sauna installation along the picturesque Yarra River meant to revive bathing culture.
Based in Asheville, Deltec Homes is one of the best-known prefabricated and kit home designers—and they’re particularly renowned for producing energy-efficient, hurricane-resistant homes. Deltec’s Ridgeline model (above) is designed to maximize energy efficiency, and it consumes two-thirds less energy than a typical home.
The uneven edges of the elevated pine deck trace around the exposed rocks.
The fir cladding will develop a silvery patina over time that will enable the buildings to blend into the landscape.
A view from the bridge toward the guesthouse on the left and the sauna on the right.
“The deck and living room host spaces for daytime activities,” says Berensson. “After crossing the bridge, you can enjoy the sunset over the Stockholm Archipelago from on top of the sauna house.”
Located on a remote island without roads, the Zartmann House is accessible only by private boat or a seasonal ferry ride followed by a one-third-mile walk.
Founded in 1958 by the Finnish Saarelainen brothers in Eastern Finland, Honka—known as Honkarakenne in Finland—was the first industrial manufacturer of log houses. Today, the pioneer brand has built almost 85,000 houses across the globe, including a quaint Scottish retreat for the Queen of England in 1969. Pictured here is an exterior view of Kide, a sauna cabin located on the west coast of Finland.
Set on a southeast-facing slope, the AB Cabin is fitted with double-glazed windows that frame views of the town of Taihape and rolling hills beyond.
"When we bought the property it was so inexpensive that we had naturally assumed that it would be off-grid," says Copeland. "But it turned out that some wastewater drainage had recently been installed by the local authority and that powerlines were close by."
Designed to sleep eight, the flexible cabin can be used as a quiet retreat for the couple or a gathering place for family and friends.
Concrete blocks lead up to an elevated timber deck with a sliding aluminum entrance door.
The AB Cabin is set in the middle of high country with Mount Ruapehu to the north and the Ruahine Ranges to the south. The building takes inspiration from the surrounding timber-framed houses and metal-clad farm buildings.
Land Ark RV used Cumaru—a renewable Brazilian hardwood—for the deck and the inset siding of this tiny home’s exterior. The deck can be raised and lowered for transport in two minutes via an interior switch.
"On most days, from almost all vantage points, the boathouse reflects the forest or lake and is challenging to identify until you are immediately in front of it," says the firm. Pressure-treated SPF timber lines the outdoor deck.
A short footbridge leads to the white, oak-and-glass front door of the upper living space. On the left is the small outdoor tap that uses pumped lake water.
Set on a four-acre, moderately sloped, rocky site by the lake, the Kawagama Boathouse minimizes its site impact with small-diameter pier foundations and a natural material palette that blends the building into the surrounding forest.
“The walls consist of a stick-framed stud wall with prefabricated structural insulated panels attached to it, made off-site in a facility to our design and specifications,” explains Gibson. “The roof structure consists of trusses built off-site.”
Fiber-cement siding by Allura emphasizes the horizontality of the house and, along with the standing seam metal roof, nods to the traditional New England vernacular.
Set back from the road at an angle to minimize views from the road and to maximize connection with nature, the home is a quiet and private sanctuary. The photovoltaic panels on the garage can feed excess solar energy back to the grid.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
Heva was designed by A6A and manufactured by My Little Loft. A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Manufactured in Utah and installed on site in six weeks, this 1,100-square-foot Stillwater prefab home was craned into place over an existing barn in Napa, California.
"The 900-square-foot cabin perches on one piece of granite, projecting precariously over a steep drop-off to afford dramatic eastern views across the valley below," says Isamu Kanda, principal at I-Kanda.
Located seven miles from Frank Lloyd Wright’s estate, Tim Wright and Karen Ellzey’s prefab home is meant to pay homage to the great American architect’s experiments with modular housing.
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
The idea of balance is expressed in all facets of the project—from light to dark, indoor to outdoor.
A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck.
There are four models to choose from at Palm Canyon Mobile Club, ranging from 600 to 1,100 square feet.
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