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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/building type : shipping container

Exterior Shed Roofline Shipping Container Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
This eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
A floating, secondary roof with solar panels offers shade and facilitates passive cooling.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.