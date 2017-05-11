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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/roof material : shingles

Exterior Shed Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
The goal with the Lodge was to simplify the original structure to focus the experience on the natural setting and framing the coastline's exceptional views.
“With the restoration and reopening of The Sea Ranch Lodge, we are excited to honor the vision of the original developer and original group of architects including Al Boeke, Lawrence Halprin, and MLTW (Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, Whitaker, and William Turnbull) – stewardship and respect of the land, sustainability for The Sea Ranch and creating a gathering place for all Sea Ranchers,” said Kristina Jetton, General Manager, The Sea Ranch Lodge.
The cedar siding was rebuilt and painted in dramatic blue-black, and the deck was refinished. The team added white-framed windows and new earthen steps for a more integrated entryway sequence.
In search of a Bay Area retreat, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer purchased a piece of land on which to experiment and gain new skills, one task at a time.
Heva was designed by A6A and manufactured by My Little Loft. A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
A custom 1,527-square-foot FabCab with an attached garage built in Cle Elum, Washington.
The expansion includes a larger kitchen, a new master bedroom and family room, and two new decks. The cedar shingles on the exterior nod to the original structure.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
Frank Lloyd Wright's Mäntylä House—Finnish for "house among the pines"—was threatened by an encroaching development before being relocated to Polymath Park in Pennsylvania. Aside from the concrete block, floor slab, and roof rafters, the entire home was transplanted. President of Usonian Preservation Tom Papinchak and his team worked from multiple versions of prints and created their own set of drawings on site. Some modernization occurred to ensure longevity of the home, including mechanical and plumbing upgrades, and as Tom reminds, Wright was always a proponent of state-of-the-art materials and sustainability.
The idea of balance is expressed in all facets of the project—from light to dark, indoor to outdoor.
A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck.
There are four models to choose from at Palm Canyon Mobile Club, ranging from 600 to 1,100 square feet.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
The architectural lines of oceanfront Sea Ranch Abalone Bay, one of about 1,800 buildings at Sea Ranch, lean with the offshore breezes. The home's material and color palette are harmonic with nature.
Set on an expansive meadow and overlooking the sea, Rode House is a semicircular residence on Chiloé Island featuring a dramatic, sloping roof that extends over an interior courtyard. Pezo von Ellrichshausen is a Chilean firm known for their arresting, geometric architecture. In true form, the striking, semicircular residence boasts a roof that drops steeply to form two sharp peaks at either end.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
A wooden home nestled amongst a cluster of Japanese larch trees offers a perfect sanctuary from nearby Tokyo. Chubu, Japan. By Koji Tsutsui & Associates from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Located in Sierra Madre, California, an existing ranch home with clean architectural geometry, was transformed into a contemporary home with an expanded open floor plan, improved circulation and access, and carefully placed clerestory windows. On the exterior, revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space.
The Hive was completed in May 2015 for a total construction cost of $160,000.
Built for television and documentary film producer Kerthy Fix, The Hive is located behind the client’s main residence in East Austin.
Gently sloping roofs reach towards the water to the west, and the mountains to the east, reacting to the scenery adjacent to it.
The home fully embraces the natural setting, reaching out and embracing the natural wonders.
The shingled exterior will weather over time, further camouflaging the building into its surroundings.
The two, season-specific wings of the L-shaped plan are separated by a covered breezeway.
"We bumped up the roof line in two spots to create dramatic ceilings in the living area and flood the rooms with light," explains Hannah. "The brick and hardboard were then painted black, and we added cedar siding to add depth."
The entry of the wood-clad property features beautiful midcentury lines.
South street facing facade
A perpendicular wing houses the garage. The house has no air conditioning, relying on lake breezes and cross-ventilation for cooling. Each bedroom has a screened door that opens to the deck and an adjustable transom above the hallway door to encourage the circulation of air.
Vince and Adrienne Murphy’s rural retreat is clad in gray shingles and gray-stained pine. “They wanted the cottage to meld into the woods and be visually quiet,” says architect Kelly Doran, who worked with Portico Timber Frames to build the 2,500-square-foot home.