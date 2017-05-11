Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/siding material : stone

Exterior Shed Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Aalto was not only responsible for the architecture and the furnishings—he also designed the landscaping.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
The cantilevered living room is hung from the roof and features large glazed walls that overlook the surrounding landscape.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The low-profile home sits in a quiet suburb of Philadelphia.
The holiday home took two years to complete—from design conception to construction.
The exterior walls are built from large blocks of locally quarried stone.
Walls of glass allow for uninterrupted views through the building.
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
The holiday house at night.
When the home isn't inhabited, the brothers secure the building with heavy treated pine screens.
The house is located about 30 minutes from the town of Aculco (including a 10-minute drive down a dirt road), making it ideal for quick getaways.
The roof is angled to mimic the surrounding hills. It also solves “the practical issue of not having to clean the roofs,” the architects add.
Here, the two brothers are seen sitting on the large brick patio.
The Aculco holiday home is “completely isolated in the middle of nowhere surrounded by nature,” the architects say.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
The home is concealed behind horizontal bands of materials including Aji stone quarried from Shikoku, a powder-coated aluminum screen (lath), the white plaster exterior of the second floor, and a titanium zinc alloy roof.
The Axiom Desert House celebrates desert design that is elegant and replicable. Its open plan, indoor/outdoor flow, and innovative use of materials and space are a testament to modern prefab.
The building takes advantage of passive heating and cooling, thanks to Blee and Halligan's strategic design to capture the most sunlight in the winter and provide the most shade in the summer. The above-ground glass facade faces east and draws in the daylight, but when the sun proves too strong, whoever is staying in the structure can close the internal shutters to beat the heat.
The plot slopes downward from street level.
South street facing facade
The lake-facing side of the house is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The house dips down the slope, creating the impression of house that’s half sunk into the ground.
A home designed by Quebec-headquartered studio MU Architecture.
“So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy,” says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.
The viewing deck wraps around the home to provide views in every direction.
The positioning of the home’s roof allowed for a double-height, north-facing wall with four matching windows and an accompanying skylight. “The house refers to rural houses: a sloping roof, completely coated by stone and with no eaves,” Vanotti says.
12