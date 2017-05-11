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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/roof material : metal

Exterior Shed Roofline Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
A multi-layer curtain system provides privacy—with nets to keep mosquitos out—but according to Matt and Kelsey, leaving it open and falling asleep with the stars bright overhead is a dreamy experience.
The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
A worm filter system to treat all black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.
A worm filter system treats all of the home’s black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Entering the property by car, one first encounters the blank wall of the home's storage shed, evoking the Texas sheds and barns Redington loves.
Double doors connect the outside to a main living space in this “garden cottage” ADU.
For an escape from bustling San Francisco, architect Craig Steely and his wife Cathy have created a modernist getaway on a lava field next to a black sand beach on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the ocean, the steel-framed home is one of several homes that Steely built on the recently active lava field.
The couple’s contractor, Tim Schmidt, is an artist whose medium often involves steel fabrication. Tim custom-made the steel window frames and came up with the idea for the steel foundation.
While the clients were away, David Noordhoff lived at the house for three months with his wife and young child.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
At night, full-height glazing makes the cabin glows from within.
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
Perched just above the edge of the Narrows, the house is an ideal place to live surrounded by the wild beauty of Ketchikan.
The compound was built on one of the Frio Cañon homesites along the Frio River—a ranch that’s been divided up into lots and developed with utilities. So while it’s rural, it also avoids some of the typical headaches of a remote location.
Built with trees felled on-site, a 650-foot-long elevated pathway connects the cabin to the nearest road.
The two tiny homes were designed by CAST Architecture.
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
The preserved grove of Redwoods is just past the house. “They loved the house that was there so much that, it was important to create something that wasn't trying to replace it, but would function for them in a different way,” says Boyer. Thus, this cabin reconnects the couple to the land, and gives them “that place of refuge” they need in nature.
The cabin has charcoal-colored metal siding and a punchy yellow-green front door for contrast.
Boyer first visited the site in 2018 for the redesign. Having grown up in the area, it was awful to see the devastating effects of the fire, but there were also signs of regrowth just a year later. “The redwoods had started to grow a little fuzzy green against the charred black [bark],” says Boyer. “It was kind-of promising. It felt hopeful that nature was coming back so quickly.”
The house had been built in 1983 by a structural engineer for his family and Tiffany loved the diagonal cedar siding, so she cleaned it up and refinished the exterior in Benjamin Moore “Black” Arborcoat stain.
At night, ambient lights create an inviting indoor experience.
The cabin is available to rent all year long, and only accessible by foot, skis, and snowshoes. Transport carts or sleds are available to bring in gear.
Completed in 2020, this micro-refuge is located lakeside in Poisson Blanc Regional Park, in the Laurentides region of Quebec, Canada. “Is it a hut or a cabin? A tiny home or glamping?” Asks the park’s website, before providing their own cheeky answer: “All of the above.”
The bedroom additions are clad in black corrugated sheet metal.
Hutchison replaced the house's original siding, which dated to 1967, with rough-sawn, tight knot cedar in a semi-transparent oil finish. Two different orientations—horizontal bevel and vertical tongue-and-groove—differentiate between volumes.
Front approach reveals entry bridge and house in the woods.
Fin wall shields porch from westerly breezes somewhat while maintaining views and providing lateral shear resistance.
Jetty-approach reveals axial views through to north woods in Pier Cove Valley.
Entry porch features distant views to Lake Michigan in winter, and complete privacy in summer.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
A rear view of the home shows how the old structure is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, marking it as an "artifact of the site," as John describes. The new residence gently slopes away from the neighboring house rather than towering over it.
The larch veranda has no railing, so it appears to float in the lush meadow.
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