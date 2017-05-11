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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/siding material : concrete

Exterior Shed Roofline Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
Architect Gabrielė Ubarevičiūtė designed the House and the River—a 1,600-square-foot family residence in Lithuania—with After Party cofounder Giedrius Mamavicius. “We wanted to create a space that seamlessly merges with the natural setting and expands the living environment from inside to outside,” says Ubarevičiūtė. The home’s main volume is intersected with a wood-clad terrace, which is shielded by a sloped green roof that touches all the way to the ground.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The cabin’s exterior is clad in dark-stained western red cedar and fiber cement panels, and its cantilevered deck provides panoramic views.
Porto-based architecture firm SUMMARY used its affordable Gamos System to construct the 10,743-square-foot development in just eight months.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
A rear view of the home shows how the old structure is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, marking it as an "artifact of the site," as John describes. The new residence gently slopes away from the neighboring house rather than towering over it.
The home sits over a single level on the site and has a long, linear form that extends landscape views to the horizon. It is aligned to frame both the sunrise and the sunset.
The design concept is based around an interior space protected by an outer wrapper. The facade is a cement stucco, and the exterior roof structure is supported by durable cedar timbers with a basic Galvalume metal roof over a TPO flat roof. “We tried to use standard materials and finishes to minimize costs,” reveals architect Ryan Bollom.
While the home is located in a ranch-style neighborhood surrounded by other houses, the plots are large enough to make it feel like a remote area. “Before we started designing, we brought tents and camped on-site,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “You can watch the sun rise over the east hills, set over the west hills, and enjoy the stars at night. The place just brings a sense of calm and relaxation.”
On the first story, the walls facing the carport are entirely opaque for total privacy.
The home’s board-formed concrete exterior walls exude a rustic, imperfect quality.
Tall trees and an extended roof canopy provide the house with plenty of privacy.
The plot is unusual, as it shares a boundary wall with a rear neighbor.
From the street, the house is shielded from inquisitive eyes.
A tall tree grows through a large aperture in the mono-pitched roof, bringing an outdoor feel to the inside of the house.
The home’s simple, abstract shape contrasts with neighboring homes, which are mainly clad in terra-cotta roof tiles.
The mono-pitched roof is made from timber battens and Lysaght Kip-lock steel roofing.
“The apparent simplicity of prefabricated systems hides a lot of the preparation effort to make them work,” says Gonçalves.
Each unit has a private entrance on the west side of the building. Half of the units are long-term rentals, while the other half serve the short-term tourist market.
“Designed and licensed as a collective housing building, the project offers individual entrances and complete acoustic separation between the different units," says the firm.
Half of the ground floor is currently leased by a bakery, while the other half is left open as an events space.
With over 7,500 square feet of space, the flexible ground floor can be used as one large space or subdivided into differently sized rooms.
The living spaces are set back to create space for an outdoor balcony and a roof overhang that protects the interior from unwanted solar gain.
The concrete modules were prefabricated off-site and fitted with insulation, electrical sockets and switches, technical rails, and all mechanical connectors before they were transported to the site for final assembly.
“The shed roof has a very functionalist intention. As a prefab and modular system, Gomos is supposed to be produced in a place and shipped and installed in many different locations,” says Gonçalves. “So we wanted to ensure that it would work well even if it’s assembled in a place with severe rainfall or snow.”
All components were prefabricated in a factory and quickly assembled on-site. The system “performs at once as structure, insulation, and cladding elements,” says Gonçalves. The assembly process took eight months in total.
A view of the parklike retreat from the backyard pool shows how the glass-enclosed entryway connects the living and sleeping areas.
"The use of materials, the careful details, the integrated sense of place, the weaving together of inside and out, and creating a special home that the clients love make this a special story for me," Epstein notes fondly.
As night falls, the home lights up like a lantern, enhancing the warm glow of the wood ceiling. Immense clerestory windows and glass sliders connect the home to the outdoors.
A sequence of steel beams and columns supporting the first-floor addition extend 1.5 meters from the home, creating an outdoor terrace beneath. Clear polycarbonate sheeting is installed between two of the beams, protecting the terrace from rain and sun.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The oblique concrete roofs for each of the guest suites angle upward to allow for expansive views of the rolling hills and the valley.
The guesthouse’s staggered rooftop mimics the rolling hills of the landscape. Board-formed concrete on the exterior evokes wood siding while being low-maintenance and fire-resistant.
Mork Ulnes Architects sited the guesthouse on the ridge in order to preserve the pool deck and flat portion of the property.
The three guest suites connect and appear as a massive minimalist sculpture set in the landscape.
The 840-square-foot guesthouse Mork Ulnes Architects designed in Sonoma, California, comprises three concrete-and-glass volumes that line a great ridge.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
Heritage hemlock, purchased from Old Order Mennonites, clads one of the facades. "The whole [aging] process takes about three years to get the boards into the position where they have turned gray enough," says Bocken.
The property was a serendipitous find by architect Nicholas Ancerl and a development partner, who were driving through the quaint streets of Parkland. The new facade features black house numbers from Gingers, loft-style windows from Kingshore Windows & Doors, and antique brick from King Masonry.
In Toronto’s West End lies Sorauren 116, one half of a dual residential development that was completed over an arduous, three-year period by architects from Ancerl Studio.
After narrowly escaping demolition in the 1990s, Frank Lloyd Wright's Thaxton House has been respectfully restored and updated—and it just returned to the market for $2,850,000. The house is one of only three Wright-designed homes in Texas, and it's the sole Wright residence in Houston.
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