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All Photos/exterior/roofline : shed/building type : boathouse

Exterior Shed Roofline Boathouse Design Photos and Ideas

The new building has slightly less square footage and is nested within the same area as the original foundation.
Residents of Schoonschip, a floating neighborhood in Amsterdam, designed their own houses, working with various architects and contractors. The water in the formerly industrial canal is now clean enough to swim in, but the opposite shore is still a landscape of warehouses.