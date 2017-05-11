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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The second bathroom features a vanity with similar detailing.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
The walls and flooring are covered in terrazzo, which either appears a single shade of blue, red, or green, or in a black-and-white checkered pattern.
"The wash nook in the hallway references the Japanese bathing tradition of having a bath and shower separate to the washbasin and toilet," explain the designers. The separation of spaces is also crucial in this home, which has three bedrooms.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
A sink located on lower level was installed as a place to wash off sand after returning from the beach—which is just a 10-minute walk away. The sink, wall, and flooring surrounding it are made of marés. Part of the flooring bears resembles to terrazzo; called "trespol," it's a mix of cement, marés powder, and small pebbles. Unlike terrazzo, the top surface of trespol is not polished.
"The idea was to execute the terrazzo material in the finest way possible without any seams, and deliver a warm but minimalist bathroom," explains Frama.
A solid terrazzo sink juts out from the wall with an integrated wooden drawer. The mirror conceals an oak cabinet.
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
A view of the bathroom with a freestanding tub and brass fixtures from the bedroom area.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The second bathroom.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
A peek inside one of the two bathrooms fitted with Vipp bathroom modules and accessories that include everything from the tap and soap dispenser to the bin and guest towels.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
A view of the master bath.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
Visual Comfort & Co. sconces add playfulness to the master bath that's fitted with a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
An outdoor bathing area adjoining the master bedroom was a unique request from the clients. Stone tub and terrazzo pavers
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
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