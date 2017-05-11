Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
"The wash nook in the hallway references the Japanese bathing tradition of having a bath and shower separate to the washbasin and toilet," explain the designers. The separation of spaces is also crucial in this home, which has three bedrooms.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.