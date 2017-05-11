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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
"The wash nook in the hallway references the Japanese bathing tradition of having a bath and shower separate to the washbasin and toilet," explain the designers. The separation of spaces is also crucial in this home, which has three bedrooms.
A view of the master bath.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.