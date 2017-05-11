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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/walls : concrete

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.