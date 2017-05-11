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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.