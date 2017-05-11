Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
A view of the master bath.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.