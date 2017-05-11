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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/showers : full

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
Bathroom
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
A view of the master bath.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.