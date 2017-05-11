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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Bathrooms have been updated.