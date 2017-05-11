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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
A peek inside one of the two bathrooms fitted with Vipp bathroom modules and accessories that include everything from the tap and soap dispenser to the bin and guest towels.
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.