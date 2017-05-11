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All Photos/bath/floors : terrazzo/counters : concrete

Bathroom Terrazzo Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.