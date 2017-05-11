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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate

Bathroom Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The bathrooms are wrapped in raw plywood that lends organic texture, warmth and pattern to the interior.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
In the bathroom, even the shower is paneled in Philippine mahogany.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
White washed bathroom
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
Bathroom fixtures, lighting, and accessories were installed before the final details and finishings.
Guest Bathroom
Bathroom
Detail of Bathroom
The custom tile work in the shower.
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)