Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Laminate Counters Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
White washed bathroom