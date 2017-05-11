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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/lighting : accent

Bathroom Laminate Counters Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.