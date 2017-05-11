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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Laminate Counters Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
The custom tile work in the shower.