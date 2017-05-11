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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/showers : open

Bathroom Laminate Counters Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
Guest Bathroom
Bathroom
Small foyer with shoes cabinet