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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/showers : corner

Bathroom Laminate Counters Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.