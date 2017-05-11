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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/walls : concrete

Bathroom Laminate Counters Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.