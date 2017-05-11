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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Laminate Counters Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Guest Bathroom