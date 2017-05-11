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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Laminate Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
White washed bathroom
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Bathroom fixtures, lighting, and accessories were installed before the final details and finishings.
Guest Bathroom
Bathroom
Small foyer with shoes cabinet