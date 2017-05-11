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All Photos/bath/counters : laminate/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Laminate Counters Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)