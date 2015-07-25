Home Tours
Today’s Smart House: Everything You Need to Know About Home Automation
Like
Share
Home Security: A New Series on Protecting Your Residence
The History of Audio from Analog to Digital
Stories
Editor's Highlights from Dwell's First-Ever Issue Dedicated to Smart Technology
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's July/August 2015 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
9 years
ago
You Can Now Buy a Minimalist Toaster, Rice Cooker, and Kettle from Japanese Retailer Muji
Naoto Fukasawa’s new line of kitchen appliances for Muji embodies subtle sophistication.
This Elegant Router Inspired by Eero Saarinen Will Declutter Your Desk
Elevating the world of wi-fi, in both function and appearance.
This Super Smart, Super Green Prefab May Be the Future of Suburban Living
The architecture firm superkül and home builder Great Gulf create a prefab with a self-regulating indoor climate.
This Rural Retreat Brings a Family Together, Without Making Them Give Up Their Gadgets
A smart vacation home fosters connectivity in every sense of the word.
DIY Electronics Company Aims to Turn Even the Least Savvy Users Into Smart Tech Wizards
Through her company littleBits, MIT-trained engineer Ayah Bdeir turns humble objects into remote-controlled, Internet-connected tweeting machines.
An Architect Lost His Sight and Kept Working Thanks to Breakthrough Technologies for the Blind
As one of the few blind practicing architects in the world, Chris Downey occupies a unique place in design.
A Custom, LED-Lit Slide Twists Through This Family-Friendly Vacation Home
A young family builds a Wyoming retreat filled with playful details from top to bottom.
From Vinyl to Streaming, an Audio Expert Takes Us Through More Than 100 Years of Sound Tech
Sound and vision coalesce to create the ultimate acoustic experiences.
An Architectural Mishmash in Montreal Becomes a Long-Term Family Home
A couple turns a cramped Montreal quadruplex into a spacious and flexible family home on the very street where one of them grew up.
Exclusive Photo Tour: See How a Respected Audio Company Manufactures Its Signature Amplifiers
McIntosh Laboratory, long revered by audiophiles, maintains a dedication to American manufacturing.
Simplicity Rules at this Family Beach House Designed to Double as a Rental
Robust materials and a flexible floor plan help the owners of an Australian vacation home reap maximum rewards.
Meet the Good Guys Trying to Hack Your Smart Home
Hidden among the many benefits of a Smart Home are subtle vulnerabilities that today’s security researchers are just beginning to understand.
A Homeowner Uses Smart Technology to Manage His Napa Property from Anywhere
In Napa, a custom menu of apps helps a frequent traveler keep track of security—and his garden—from afar.
This Impressively Accessible Home Has a Tower That Can Be Reached by Wheelchair
A Baltimore father builds a house with accessibility in mind—and finds a new calling in the process.
On a Peaceful Wooded Lot, a Futuristic Toronto Home is Buzzing with Smart Tech
In a leafy Toronto neighborhood, a Cor-Ten–clad family home is wired for the future.
This Futuristic Prefab in Spain Has All the High-Tech Gizmos of a Spaceship
A sci-fi-inspired prefab with an efficient edge is grounded in real-world technology.
A Fly-Down Warning Device, and Other Hilarious Smart Tech Ideas from an Artist
British artist and designer Dominic Wilcox illustrates inventive—and admittedly outlandish—ways technology can potentially streamline our lives.