On a Peaceful Wooded Lot, a Futuristic Toronto Home is Buzzing with Smart Tech

The house that TACT Architecture built in Toronto’s Cedarvale neighborhood for Vince and April Casali is as provocative as one of Richard Serra’s massive steel sculptures. It, too, features Cor-Ten—in burnt-orange panels on the facade—and is a thing of beauty or a behemoth, depending on the perspective. And much like a Serra sculpture, it inspires wonder. Behind its weathering steel is a home brimming with sunlight, wooded landscape views, and the latest technology.