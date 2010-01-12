Subscribe
Amanda Dameron
104
Stories
71
Collections
Followers
Following
Kevin Roche on How He Got His Start—Nodding Off in an Interview With Eero Saarinen
The Pritzker Prize–winning architect reflects on his achievements and his mentor.
Amanda Dameron
Visionary Design
Read the Editor’s Letter from our upcoming November/December edition and look for the issue on newsstands in the first week of...
Amanda Dameron
A Careful Renovation of a 19th-Century Flat in Gothenburg Brings it Back to Life
A 19th-century apartment in Gothenburg, Sweden, is reborn.
Amanda Dameron
Design the Future
Read the Editor’s Letter from our upcoming September/October edition and look for the issue on newsstands in the first week of...
Amanda Dameron
Exhibit Columbus: A New Era of Celebrating Design
The unique energy of Columbus, Indiana, continues to resonate thanks to the efforts of a dedicated local community.
Amanda Dameron
Ode to a Forward-Thinking America: Columbus, Indiana
A photographic celebration of a small American city and its design legacy.
Amanda Dameron