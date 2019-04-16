This Futuristic Prefab in Spain Has All the High-Tech Gizmos of a Spaceship
Dwell Magazine + Prefab Homes

This Futuristic Prefab in Spain Has All the High-Tech Gizmos of a Spaceship

Add to
Like
Share
By Suzanne Wales / Photos by Meritxell Arjalaguer
A sci-fi-inspired prefab with an efficient edge is grounded in real-world technology.

A UFO has landed in La Moraleja, a leafy enclave on the outskirts of Madrid. Passersby may assume it’s a folly put up by one of the neighborhood’s well-heeled residents for their kids, but this retro-futuristic structure is a functioning home for adults. It brings together sustainable building design, smart home technology, and the vision of its owner, a die-hard science-fiction fan. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.