This Elegant Router Inspired by Eero Saarinen Will Declutter Your Desk
This Elegant Router Inspired by Eero Saarinen Will Declutter Your Desk

By Allison McCarthy
Elevating the world of wi-fi, in both function and appearance.

Style has never been paramount in the connectivity sphere. Just glimpse the shelves of clunky, unreliable routers that haven’t changed in 10-plus years. "They have been black boxes for so long, but now wi-fi is becoming a core utility—like power and water," says Nick Weaver, the CEO of eero, a product company that seeks to upend the home networking market. 

