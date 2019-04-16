A Homeowner Uses Smart Technology to Manage His Napa Property from Anywhere
Dwell Magazine + Home Tech

A Homeowner Uses Smart Technology to Manage His Napa Property from Anywhere

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss / Photos by Matthew Williams
In Napa, a custom menu of apps helps a frequent traveler keep track of security—and his garden—from afar.

Charles Willson travels from his home in Napa, California, to San Francisco and New York City every week for work, but in a way he never really leaves. When he’s across the country or even in the air, a bevy of smart technology systems ping him with updates on his iPhone and iPad. "I’m on a flight and it’s lighting up, saying, hey, somebody’s walking down your walkway," Willson says. He can immediately pull up his Canary or Dropcam cameras to take a look. "It’s probably the UPS man," he says with a laugh. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.