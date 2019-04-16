A Homeowner Uses Smart Technology to Manage His Napa Property from Anywhere

Charles Willson travels from his home in Napa, California, to San Francisco and New York City every week for work, but in a way he never really leaves. When he’s across the country or even in the air, a bevy of smart technology systems ping him with updates on his iPhone and iPad. "I’m on a flight and it’s lighting up, saying, hey, somebody’s walking down your walkway," Willson says. He can immediately pull up his Canary or Dropcam cameras to take a look. "It’s probably the UPS man," he says with a laugh.