DIY Electronics Company Aims to Turn Even the Least Savvy Users Into Smart Tech Wizards
We’re living in the age of weather-forecasting refrigerators and thermostats you control from your car. And, according to littleBits founder and CEO Ayah Bdeir, you shouldn’t have to buy them—you should be able to turn your Reagan-era Mr. Coffee into an auto-brewing smart gadget yourself.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.