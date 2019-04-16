DIY Electronics Company Aims to Turn Even the Least Savvy Users Into Smart Tech Wizards
DIY Electronics Company Aims to Turn Even the Least Savvy Users Into Smart Tech Wizards

By Bryan Lufkin
Through her company littleBits, MIT-trained engineer Ayah Bdeir turns humble objects into remote-controlled, Internet-connected tweeting machines.

We’re living in the age of weather-forecasting refrigerators and thermostats you control from your car. And, according to littleBits founder and CEO Ayah Bdeir, you shouldn’t have to buy them—you should be able to turn your Reagan-era Mr. Coffee into an auto-brewing smart gadget yourself.

