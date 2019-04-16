Meet the Good Guys Trying to Hack Your Smart Home

You noticed the car earlier but didn’t think much of it. It rolled slowly up the street before circling back through the neighborhood, driven by what looked like teenagers. They were probably just looking for a friend’s house, you thought—but then the lights in your hallway go out, your TV won’t turn on, and your security alarm starts to blare. Beneath the din, you can hear your neighbor’s alarm now ringing, and the house across the street joins in, too.