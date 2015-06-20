Home Tours
Bring the Outside In: Amazing Outdoor Spaces
Like
Share
Student Residences in Paris and the USA
The Latest Alfresco Furnishings
A Floating Home in Copenhagen
Stories
8 Great Examples of Outdoor Design
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's June 2015 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
7 years
ago
A Comfortable Patio with a Sharp Design
In coastal Norway, a guesthouse serves as a sculptural refuge.
Remembering the Forefather of Urban Renewal, Lawrence Halprin
Lawrence Halprin galvanized people into action with his grand cityscapes. The landscape architects of today are following his example—but at a different scale.
Andrea Cochran's Bold Landscape Designs Are Natural Wonders
Andrea Cochran, a 2014 National Design Award winner, applies a site-specific approach to tease out the ephemeral and sensory.
Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?
With new natural features and recreation opportunities, rivers in city centers across America are getting a chance to shine again.
Landscape Architect Kevin Shanley Wants to Reconnect Cities with Their Waterways
More than a half-century ago, Houston's flood-prone Buffalo Bayou was unceremoniously turned into a straight sluice to carry excess water to the Gulf of Mexico.
Here’s What We Can Do to Convert Rainwater Into a Useable Water Source
Field researcher and water-harvesting expert Ed Beaulieu analyzes our conservation options for the future.
A Family-Run Company Gracefully Shifts from Aluminum Folding Chairs to High-End Outdoor Furniture
How Kettal, a furniture company in Spain, remains a vanguard of outdoor design.
Lauded Midcentury City Square Receives a Much-Needed Revitalization
After years of neglect, Mellon Square in Pittsburgh reemerges as a 21st-century public space.
In San Francisco, Green Fences Make Great Neighbors
Architectural elements and applied foliage deliver a one-two punch in designing for privacy.
Run-Down Row House in Boston Becomes a Quiet Urban Escape with Two Green Roofs
A young architect transforms a small row house into a deceptively roomy family home.
Cutting-Edge Dorms Embrace The Landscape with No Need for Elevators or Interior Stairs
A pair of innovative dorm buildings push boundaries without showing off or upstaging their setting.
How California Style Influenced a Group Home in Paris
A forward-thinking group home in the 20th arrondissement channels a midcentury spirit.
Abandoned Industrial Compound Becomes a Modern Home Base
A couple embarks on a new life together by establishing a homestead on a dilapidated lot in a buzzworthy corner of San Francisco’s Mission District.
This Home is Complete with an Indoor Jungle
A skylit conservatory doubles as a verdant dining parlor in Sonoma County, California.
A Professor Takes His Students Around the World to Build Modern Spiritual Monuments
A Washington, D.C.-based architecture professor takes his students to remote outposts to create modern structures steeped in history and myth.
A Scandinavian Summer Home Built for Surf, Sports, and Sun
An adventurous family envisions a dream getaway on Sweden’s southwestern shore.
This Bungalow is Anything but Basic
A 1940s bungalow literally raised the roof in Vancouver.
This Woodland Home in Virginia Was Built for Modern, Multigenerational Living
An adventurous indoor-outdoor home by the Boston practice Höweler + Yoon Architecture acts as a beacon for three generations of a tight-knit family.
Each Day at This Floating Home Begins With a Swim, Just Two Feet From Bed
After three years ashore, a Copenhagen couple return to the city’s waterways on a floating home for two.