Abandoned Industrial Compound Becomes a Modern Home Base
By Winifred Bird / Photos by Mark Hartman
A couple embarks on a new life together by establishing a homestead on a dilapidated lot in a buzzworthy corner of San Francisco’s Mission District.

It’s a rainy November morning, and architect Todd Davis is sitting in his San Francisco office reflecting on his relationship with client Elliot Loh. Elliot is a 41-year-old software designer with a penchant for real-world building; in 2012, with dreams of proposing to his girlfriend, Kiyoko, on his mind, he hired Davis to turn a trio of abandoned structures in the city’s Mission District into a home for his future family.

