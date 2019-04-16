Andrea Cochran's Bold Landscape Designs Are Natural Wonders

It takes a certain chutzpah to tell a client that what they really need is a 100-foot-long stone pyramid. San Francisco–based landscape architect Andrea Cochran revived the iconic form at Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma, California. The structure is a gently sloping mass of meticulously arranged, site-harvested stones, not an imposing Las Vegas–style ziggurat. It is a powerful reminder of the more intimate connection with the land. "The shadow of the trees moves across the slope, and the whole surface becomes alive," Cochran says. "It’s like a sundial."