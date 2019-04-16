A Professor Takes His Students Around the World to Build Modern Spiritual Monuments
A Professor Takes His Students Around the World to Build Modern Spiritual Monuments

By Esha Chhabra
A Washington, D.C.-based architecture professor takes his students to remote outposts to create modern structures steeped in history and myth.

That Travis Price defines himself as a storyteller is not, on its face, unusual; "every architect is," he acknowledges. But the stories that Price favors—mythological tales of bygone civilizations, like those of the Incas and the ancient Greeks—set him apart from his peers. For more than two decades, as a professor of architecture at The Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C., he has been taking small groups of students to the birthplaces of these myths and recasting the ancient stories into modern structures.

