Run-Down Row House in Boston Becomes a Quiet Urban Escape with Two Green Roofs
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

Run-Down Row House in Boston Becomes a Quiet Urban Escape with Two Green Roofs

Add to
Like
Share
By Justin Ellis / Photos by Christopher Churchill
A young architect transforms a small row house into a deceptively roomy family home.

Lyle Bradley was in the market for a project and a home, and East Boston was happy to provide both. It was 2005, and Bradley, fresh out of architecture school, found himself standing inside an old row house in a working-class neighborhood across the harbor from downtown Boston. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.