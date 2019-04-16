Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?
Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?

By Esha Chhabra
With new natural features and recreation opportunities, rivers in city centers across America are getting a chance to shine again.

The Los Angeles River, the famous eyesore that Hollywood long ago fixed in the public imagination as the setting for noirish murders and dystopian blood battles, is getting a makeover. In 2014, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers endorsed a $1 billion plan to widen the waterway, remove its signature concrete bedding, restore natural features, and create bike trails along an 11-mile stretch of the river north of downtown.

