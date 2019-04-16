Cutting-Edge Dorms Embrace The Landscape with No Need for Elevators or Interior Stairs
Dwell Magazine + Garden & Landscapes

Cutting-Edge Dorms Embrace The Landscape with No Need for Elevators or Interior Stairs

Add to
Like
Share
By William Lamb
A pair of innovative dorm buildings push boundaries without showing off or upstaging their setting.

In 2009, when a request for proposals to design two dormitory buildings at Pennsylvania’s Haverford College—the school’s first new dorms since 1968—made its way to Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, the architects were reluctant at first to take on the project.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.